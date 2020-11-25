Alexander, Diane
May 22, 1945 - November 19, 2020
Diane Carol Gibson Alexander (75), beloved wife of Robert M. Alexander of Greensboro, NC, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at their home in Tampa, FL. Diane is survived by her devoted husband, grateful children Dawn, Sharron (Seydou), Luci and Todd, loving sister Carmen (Glenroy), grandchildren Dominic, Karim, Danielle, Ty, Santara and Nasha, great-grandchildren Dominic Jr., Isiah and Kyng, and a host of friends and family. Memorial services will be performed (virtually) by Pastor Quincy Stratford of Carmel Friendship Church, Wesley Chapel, FL on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made in Diane's name to Feed the Children or Shriner's Hospital
.
Sunset Memory Gardens
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.