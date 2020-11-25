Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Lee Badgett
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
November 20, 2020
Robert Lee Badgett

Reidsville — Robert Lee Badgett departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020. The youngest of five children, Robert was born September 21, 1938 to the late John Henry and Eva Mitchell Badgett. He received his education from the Caswell County School System before enlisting in the United States Army in April, 1957. Robert served his country statewide and in Germany as a Military Police. He received an honorable discharge in April, 1963. He was a friendly, fun-loving man who loved playing jokes on people. Most of all, Robert loved his dog "Lucky" and his special friend Larry Blackwell who he talked to everyday. Robert was a member of the Fellows Club and Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, brothers, John Mack and William "Billy" Hassell Badgett; sisters, Wilma Marie Badgett and Geneva B. Covington. he leaves:a daughter, Carla Ross (Alvin); grandson; great-grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Thursday afternoon, November 26, 2020 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street. Live streaming of services will be offered at link

www.facebook.com/johnsonandsonslivestream-

681513742460533/.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
26
Viewing
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
115 HOLDERBY ST, Reidsville, NC 27320
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.