Robert Lee BadgettReidsville — Robert Lee Badgett departed this life on Friday, November 20, 2020. The youngest of five children, Robert was born September 21, 1938 to the late John Henry and Eva Mitchell Badgett. He received his education from the Caswell County School System before enlisting in the United States Army in April, 1957. Robert served his country statewide and in Germany as a Military Police. He received an honorable discharge in April, 1963. He was a friendly, fun-loving man who loved playing jokes on people. Most of all, Robert loved his dog "Lucky" and his special friend Larry Blackwell who he talked to everyday. Robert was a member of the Fellows Club and Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, brothers, John Mack and William "Billy" Hassell Badgett; sisters, Wilma Marie Badgett and Geneva B. Covington. he leaves:a daughter, Carla Ross (Alvin); grandson; great-grandson; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Thursday afternoon, November 26, 2020 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street. Live streaming of services will be offered at link681513742460533/.