Lee Roy Rumley, 84, died Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Beacon Place following a hard and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Lee Roy was born February 7, 1936 in Greensboro, NC to the late Carrie Marie Rumley and James Ernest Rumley. He graduated from Rankin High School in 1955 where he was an outstanding athlete. Lee Roy was drafted into the Army and served his country at Fort Jackson from 1959-1961. In 1955, after high school graduation, he began his career at Benner & Fields where he worked for 58 years and retired in 2013. He was a born engineer and could fix or build most anything.
Lee Roy will be remembered for his integrity, strong work ethic, determination and loyalty. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was a role model to many. Most notably, however, Lee Roy will be remembered by the public as the racecar owner of the iconic #6.The iconic #6 dates back to the 1950's when Lee Roy and his brothers began racing at local tracks around Greensboro, where their first win was at Bowman Gray Stadium. Eventually, Lee Roy formed K & L Rumley Enterprises with his son, Kevin, and began venturing outside his locality. They have chalked up hundreds of victories with a long list of drivers. The 2016 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee's career was highlighted in 2015 with driver Jonathan Davenport as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion, winning several races, including the World 100 and the Dream. Lee Roy was able to witness the latest victory of the #6 piloted by successful open-wheel and Nascar driver Kyle Larson. Kevin will proudly continue his father's legacy of racing.
Lee Roy left a lasting impression on many. The family is in awe at the outpouring support already offered. Because of the ongoing COVID pandemic, a worthy celebration of life will be held at an appropriate time in the future.
Preceding in his death were his three brothers, Jimmy, Jack and "Buck" Rumley. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gaynell Collins Rumley; sister, Peggy Leonard of Greensboro; daughter, Lisa Rumley Purvis and husband, Geoff Purvis of Forest, VA; son, Kevin Rumley and wife, Jacqueline Brush Rumley of Lexington, NC; granddaughters, Rachael and Gretchen Purvis, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to AuthoraCare and their Hospice team for their compassionate support during the last few weeks.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Greensboro (AuthoraCare Collective), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or the Salvation Army, 1311 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is serving the Rumley family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
