Lawrence, Tommy
March 11, 1947 - November 21, 2020
Tommy Ray Lawrence passed away peacefully November 21st at home surrounded by family after a year-long battle with cancer. Tommy was born in Stokesdale on March 11th, 1947 to Everett Thomas Lawrence and Ella Louise Everett. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, sister Maggie Lawrence and sister Nancy Peeden.
Tommy loved his country, his family, his church and the outdoors. He was a veteran of the US Army, he loved hunting, playing golf and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield for 40+ years where he served in many capacities from teacher, to deacon, to heading a multitude of committees through the years. He even earned his diploma in Biblical studies.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Ruby Nuckles Lawrence; daughter Lori Sampson (Herbie), daughter Amberly Hemric (Mike); grandchildren Meghan Boggs (Bobby), Kaegan Murphy, Kyle Sampson and Haley Lawrence; great-grandchildren Autumn and Mason Boggs; sister Dianne Ray (Mike) and brother Dicky Lawrence (Patsy) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to one of the following: the American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Brenner Children's Hospital.
A private service will be held at First Baptist Church in Summerfield for the immediate family.
Triad Cremation and Funeral Services of Greensboro are assisting the family.
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 26, 2020.