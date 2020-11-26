Menu
Tommy Lawrence
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Lawrence, Tommy

March 11, 1947 - November 21, 2020

Tommy Ray Lawrence passed away peacefully November 21st at home surrounded by family after a year-long battle with cancer. Tommy was born in Stokesdale on March 11th, 1947 to Everett Thomas Lawrence and Ella Louise Everett. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, sister Maggie Lawrence and sister Nancy Peeden.

Tommy loved his country, his family, his church and the outdoors. He was a veteran of the US Army, he loved hunting, playing golf and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Summerfield for 40+ years where he served in many capacities from teacher, to deacon, to heading a multitude of committees through the years. He even earned his diploma in Biblical studies.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years, Ruby Nuckles Lawrence; daughter Lori Sampson (Herbie), daughter Amberly Hemric (Mike); grandchildren Meghan Boggs (Bobby), Kaegan Murphy, Kyle Sampson and Haley Lawrence; great-grandchildren Autumn and Mason Boggs; sister Dianne Ray (Mike) and brother Dicky Lawrence (Patsy) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to one of the following: the American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Brenner Children's Hospital.

A private service will be held at First Baptist Church in Summerfield for the immediate family.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Services of Greensboro are assisting the family.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
I was devastated to hear of your great loss. I hope that you can find some comfort in your many special memories and in the thought of the happy years you shared. I will always remember Tommy and feel very fortunate to have known him. My condolences to you and your family, with all my love.
Cyndia Mears Morton
November 24, 2020
So sorry Ruby didn´t know your husband was sick. So so sorry girl I lost my husband Ed in 2015. It´s hard but I remember you well as a strong person in high school at Northwest. So hard on the one left behind. No one knows how hard it is till it happens to them prayers going up for you sweet lady. Love ya Irene
Irene Atkins Johnson
November 24, 2020
A mentor, a leader, a friend! I learned a lot from Tommy over the years. We´ll see each other again in Heaven with Jesus.
David Presson
November 24, 2020