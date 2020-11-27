Hallmon, RachelMarch 10, 1987 - November 21, 2020Rachel S. Hallmon(Miss Beasley)The gift of Rachel came at the time of the bright morning star March 10, 1987. Rachel loved to dance, sing and listen to all types of music. One of her favorite things to do was to go swimming. Rachel became a member of the Greensboro Aquatic Swim Team. With three of her friends Rachel was the co-director, co-writer and co-starred in their own children's tv show "Zoo Animals," which aired every Saturday morning on your local television. While attending Y.W.C.A afterschool program, she was introduced to Mrs. Erniestine Taylor and became a charter member of the Board of Directors of "A Healthy Start." Rachel recited "A Phenomenal Woman" at one of their events and in that moment she blossomed as young lady. As Rachel grew, her love for community was always stepping out of her way to help those in need. She was chosen as Youth of the Year for two years for her commendable works in the community of the Greensboro Y.M.C.A.She expressed herself through her cello and tattoos. Rachel became one with herself in these moments, never leaving behind her sisters and her best friends Elmo and Cookie Monster. Where she went they went. Her mother in the background saying, "Hang in there, baby," you are my flower child. Rachel graduated from Grimlsey High School and received her bachelor's in science in anthropology with a minor in special education from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.Rachel is survived by a loving family, friends and her significant other.May God bless you, fly high, fly free and SOAR with matchbox 20 and Yo-Yo Ma playing in the wind.A memorial service will be held at a later date.Community Funeral Home2003 E Market St Greensboro NC 27401