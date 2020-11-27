Smith, Norma "Deanie" Jean
May 13, 1939 - November 24, 2020
Norma "Deanie" Jean Pack Smith, 81, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home.
A 12 p.m. funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Ray Funeral Home with Pastor Cas Horton officiating. Burial will follow at the Christian View Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
A Surry County native, Deanie was born on May 13, 1939, to the late Roby and Effie Childress Pack. She attended Christian View Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Deanie was an artist and loved oil painting. She also enjoyed gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Smith; her son, Conrad Jackson Smith, Jr. "Chuckie"; and her sisters, Catherine "Cat" Lankford and Lois "Arnie" Cassell.
She is survived by her children, Tereasa Sullivan (Richard) of Eden, Kenneth Smith (Tanya) of Eden, and Steven Smith (Anna) of Fuquay-Varina; eight grandchildren, Angela Smith, Richie Sullivan, Kelly Camp, Adam Smith, Brandi Coman, Elyzabeth Smith, Jacob Smith, B.J. Smith, and Makenna Kelley; and five great-grandchildren, Michael Smith, Sammy Barker, Abby Sullivan, Zeiah Taylor, and Charlotte "Charlie" Sullivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
.
.
