Moore, Betty Jo Wall



December 25, 1929 - November 16, 2020



Betty Jo Wall Moore, mother of Lynn Moore Gordon (Ken), was embraced by her heavenly father on Monday, November 16. After many months of suffering, she has finally found relief from all tears and pain. She is welcomed by her parents Hal and Kate Wall, her brothers Robert, Jack, Don, and Frank Wall, her loving husband of 54 years Don W. Moore, and her close friend R. Flake Shaw, Jr. She leaves her sisters and dear friends Sara Patton, Katheryn Mims, and Evelyn Patrick, to whom she was known as "Bette."



Betty's entire life has been loving her family and doing for others. Her motto was, "Do one kind thing for someone else every day," and she lived it, too. One of her joys through the last seventeen years living with her daughter and son-in-law Ken has been sitting in their living room listening to Lynn play the piano and sing.



As a member of Joyner Church, Muir's Chapel Church, and then Grace UMC for the past 54 years, Betty loved to sing in the choir. She also loved to cook, and that lady could definitely cook! For over 20 years, she enjoyed preparing and feeding large groups at Grace UMC along with her best friend Mary Ann Oakes and sometimes her sisters. At home, Betty was renowned for her blackberry jelly and holiday chocolate pie and fudge.



Both Betty and Don were instrumental in the formation of the Piedmont Emmaus Community and found much joy and developed many friendships within that community. Betty was the "chef" for the first few "Walks to Emmaus"; she painted the ceramics used in the dining hall, she made the aprons the servers wore, and she was on hand to serve during many retreat weekends.



Betty loved the camaraderie in her garden club and enjoyed learning many new crafts over the years. Her family used to kid and say if you stood still long enough, you would get ivy stenciled on by Betty! One of her favorite projects was creating 12" tall cloth angels for Christmas decorations. Getting her love of growing from her mother, Betty also loved working in her flower beds.



She has been a loving grandmother affectionately known as "DD" to Preston Arrington (Amy) of Inverness, MS, Courtney Arrington Dunstan (Tyler) of Durham, Brett Gordon of Greensboro, and Reed Gordon (Cayce) of Greensboro as well as a great-grandmother to Katie Arrington, Cohen Dunstan, Kelly Arrington, Stephen Dunstan, Haven Dunstan and Reece Gordon. During Betty's last few years of life, while she endured much chronic pain, all would be forgotten as soon as the great-grandkids walked into the house and gave her big hugs. Even her very last spoken words were to one of her great-grandkids, which will always be remembered. Betty was also loved over the years by her "adopted" family - the members of the R. Flake Shaw, Jr. family.



In lieu of flowers, please direct any monetary gifts to Hospice of the Triad in her memory.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.