Robert Jaconia Bobby "Bobby" Smoot
1950 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1950
DIED
November 20, 2020
Smoot, Jr., Robert "Bobby" Jaconia

February 9, 1950 - November 20, 2020

Robert "Bobby" Jaconia Smoot, Jr., was born to the late Robert and Elizabeth Smoot on February 9, 1950 in Mount Olive, NC. At an early age, he was baptized at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC.

Bobby graduated from James B. Dudley Senior High School with the class of 1970. His fondness of working on cars led him to various jobs working as a mechanic and as a long-distance truck driver. His favorite pastime was auto racing at Piedmont Dragway.

Those loved ones he leaves to cherish his memory include daughters: Rebecca "Becky" Baldwin Jones, Dana Smoot Harding (Mahmoud), Cathryn "Bam" Pemberton (Leon), and Tiffany Shuler; and one son, Brandon Shuler (Brittany); 10 grandchildren; Joshua Baldwin, Rasheed Harding, Nadia Harding (Aqil), Amir Harding, Ja'Mari Pemberton, Devonte King, Jahleel Levette, Jalen Williams, Bailey Bowden, and Bella Bowden; and one great-granddaughter, Laila King; one sister Marneese Thompson and one brother Charles Smoot, Sr.

He spent the latter 34 years of his life with Joyce Summers, children Tequila Summers and Remus "Romie" Summers, and Romie's daughter, Abriella Summers. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm at Hargett Funeral Service.

Hargett Funeral Service, Inc.

905 East Market Street
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc.
905 E. Market Street, Greensboro, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Sending condolences to the family and praying for God's unchanging hands to comfort you all during this time.
Bobby will be missed and may the beautiful memories of him sustain you. Blessings to you all!

Liz Nichols
Friend
November 27, 2020
Gonna miss you
Emmett Hopkins
Friend
November 27, 2020
MAY GOD TOUCH EACH FAMILY MEMBER WITH HIS HIS LOVING COMFORT TO LET THEM BEWARE YOU AND YOUR. ANGLES HAVE A HEDGE OF PROTECTION THUR OUT YOUR FAMILY WE THANK GOD FOR OUR TIME IN LIFE WITH BOBBY AMEN AMEN
Michael Jones
Friend
November 27, 2020
Our sincerest condolences and sympathy are with you
Warren & Loretta Williams
Acquaintance
November 26, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Gwen Bass
Classmate
November 26, 2020
To the Smoot family, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.❤
Mildred Summers Carter
Classmate
November 26, 2020
To the Smoot family, I’m so sorry to hear of Robert passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pamela Massey
November 26, 2020
Condolences to the family with heartfelt sympathy during this time.

Patricia Siler Wall, Classmate
Patricia Wall
Classmate
November 25, 2020