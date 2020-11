Tommy Joe Barker



Axton, VA — Tommy Joe Barker, 92, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020. The funeral service has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, November 29 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.