Vantrease, Mary Conner



June 14, 1947 - November 25, 2020



Mary Frances Conner Vantrease, 73, of Mayodan, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence.



Memorial services will be private due to the Covid pandemic.



Mary was born in Nashville, TN on June 14, 1947, a daughter of Elmer Porter Conner and Betty Ann Harmon Conner, both deceased. She was a treasured wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She brought joy to everyone who knew her. She will be missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Raymond Vantrease.



She is survived by her sons, Raymond Dean Vantrease and wife Barbara of Nashville, TN and James Michael Vantrease and wife Michelle of Mayodan; her sisters, Brenda Nicholas of Jackson, TN, Carolyn Morris, Annette Brimm and Jo Linda Vantrease, all of Nashville, TN; her grandchildren, Kyle, Tyler, Jessica, Sarah Jo and husband Gabriel, Hannah and husband Ryan and Elijah; and her great-grandchildren, Grace, Faith, Charity and James.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Barry L. Joyce Cancer Center, 725 Ayersville Road, Madison, NC 27025.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.