Hall, Roscoe "Troy"
September 9, 1962 - November 24, 2020
Roscoe "Troy" Hall, 58, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 30, at First Assembly of God, 1739 Harrington Hwy. in Eden. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m., at the church.
Born September 9, 1962 in Eden, NC, Troy was the son of Elizabeth Ann Hazelwood Hall and the late Roscoe "Buster" Lacy Hall, Jr. He was a 1981 graduate of Stoneville High School and was a commercial and residential contractor. Troy was a member of First Assembly of God where he was very active, serving as an usher, a deacon and a board member.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Castle Hall of the home; son, Brandon Hall (Katie) of Pawpaw, Michigan; daughter, Paige Pulliam (James) of Stoneville; seven grandchildren, Alex, Austin, Jamey Lee, Roan, Breelyn, Maci, and Bella; and two brothers, Darryl Hall and David Hall of Stoneville.
