Dennis Ray Gammon
Ruffin — Dennis Ray Gammon, 63, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Guerrant Springs Baptist Church (2505 Guerrant Springs Road, Ruffin, NC) with Pastor Ronnie Dunn and Pastor Daniel Bray officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Ray will be at Wilkerson Funeral Home and friends will be able to come by to sign the register and pay their respects Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5. The family requests that you please remember social distancing and wear a mask when visiting.
Ray was born in Rockingham County to the late Dennis and Mary Gammon. He was retired from Walmart with almost 25 years of service. Ray attended Guerrant Springs Baptist Church with his family. He loved rabbit hunting, the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Washington Redskins. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph Gammon and Larry Gammon.
Ray is survived by his brothers, Lee Roy Gammon and wife Frances and Wilbur Gammon and wife Marsha; sisters, Carolyn Atkins and husband Steve, Ruby Gammon and Liz Waddell; nieces and nephews, Rachelle, Tammy, Cindy, Rene', Anthony, Donald (Rebbeca), Denise (Robbie), Brooke, Emily, Joseph, Leah, Zack, Kimmie and Houston and a large extended family and many friends.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.