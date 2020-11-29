Gleasheen, Sr., Craig



September 11, 1945 - November 25, 2020



Craig M. Glasheen, 75, of Greensboro, NC, passed away at Wesley Long Hospital on November 25, 2020, from Pneumonia.



He and his twin brother Jack were born on September 11, 1945, in Yonkers, NY, to John Joseph Glasheen & Germaine M Hart. He is the older brother to Barbara Bell and Andy Glasheen.



He was a basketball star for Huguenot High School (Richmond, VA) and attended Randolph-Macon College on a basketball scholarship, where he graduated with a BA in History in 1967.



He married Jacqueline Marie Walker on January 17, 1969, in South Mills, NC.



He faithfully served his country as a First Lieutenant Infantry Officer in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces in the Republic of Vietnam from July 1971 to February 1972. He was also awarded the Combat Infantry Badge (CIB). He also served as a Mobile Team Advisor during his time in Vietnam.



He lived in Raleigh, NC, Richmond, VA, and West Chester, PA, before settling in Greensboro in 1977.



He spent 40 years as a successful manufacturer's representative in the furniture industry - 33 of them representing Hancock & Moore.



He became a PADI certified Open Water Diver in 1988



He was an avid golfer winning Member-Guest tournaments at West Chester Country Club (West Chester, PA), Williamsburg Country Club (Williamsburg, VA), The Cardinal, and Sedgefield Country Club (Greensboro, NC), where he was a member for years.



He loved Scottish terriers and Ferraris. He briefly owned two Ferraris as he refused to admit that his 6'4" frame was too big for the Italian luxury sports car.



He is survived by his loving wife, Jacque, his loving terrier, Gracie, his sons Craig and Brandon, his 10 grandchildren: Rebekah, Jack, Hannah, Joshua, James, Jonathan, Lydia, Ivey, Jacob, and Jordan, his brothers, Jack and Andy, and his sister, Barbara.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hancock & Moore Benevolence Fund, PO Box 3444, Hickory, NC 28603.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.