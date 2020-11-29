Hicks, Anne Carol Carter



August 10, 1934 - November 26, 2020



"I know that my redeemer liveth"



Anne Carter Hicks, 86, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.



She was born on August 10, 1934 in Winston-Salem, NC, the daughter of the late William Turner Carter and Nellie Annie Carter. In addition to her parents a sister, Lynda Totten, preceded her in death.



She attended Gardner-Webb University and studied voice at UNC Chapel Hill. She grew up in Elkin, NC and lived most of her life in Greensboro and Jamestown. Since 2003, Anne was a resident of River Landing at Sandy Ridge.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Pete Hicks; a daughter, Leanne Hicks Gray; a son, Rev. Mark Carter Hicks (Laura); grandchildren Stephanie Gray Hodges (Mike), Kevin Thomas Gray, Sarah Beth Hicks and Emily Anne Hicks; a great-granddaughter, Clara June Johnson; and a brother, Robert Turner Carter. She was anticipating the arrival of her first great-grandson, due next month.



Anne was a kind and joyful spirit. She was a woman of faith who was devoted to her family. She grew up in the Baptist church where she served as a Sunday school teacher and Sunday school superintendent. Anne was known for her beautiful singing voice and throughout her life was a soprano soloist for numerous weddings, funerals, and church and community musical performances. In 1973, she joined Jamestown United Methodist Church where she was active in the UMW, taught Sunday School, and sang in the chancel choir for more than 30 years.



The family wishes to express appreciation to all her friends in the River Landing community and her caregiver, Lara Liddell. A private graveside service will be held for family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disciple Bible Outreach Ministries of NC, Inc., PO Box 358 Oak Island, NC 28465 or Jamestown United Methodist Church, PO Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282.



Cumby Family Funeral Service



1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.