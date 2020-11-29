Bishop, Darrell Ronald
October 21, 1937 - November 23, 2020
Mr. Darrell Ronald Bishop, 83, resident of Jamestown, died November 23rd, 2020.
He was born October 21, 1937, in Guilford County, a son to the late Logan and Pearl Klutz Bishop. As a resident of this area all his life, he graduated in 1956, from Allen Jay High School. After graduation Ron began what became a distinguished sales career in the textiles industry. This continued until 1975, when he and his brother, Gary, started High Point Fabrics and Supplies. Ron and his wife attended Jamestown Methodist Church. Ron was an adoring father, grandfather and husband. He loved people, sports, fine food and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Ron was also known for his quick wit, love of laughter and his generosity. Over the course of his life he anonymously supported numerous charitable organizations. In 1959, he married the former Ann Ratledge who survives him in death. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Cain, Doris Goodin and Betty Jean Miller; three brothers, Logan Bishop Jr, Bob Bishop and Gary Bishop.
Also surviving are his two sons and daughter in-laws; Chris & Sloan Bishop; Shannon & Meredith Bishop; two granddaughters, Blythe Bishop and Blakey Devine; and sister, Phyllis Skeen.
A private graveside service will be held to honor Mr. Bishop's life. Because of Ron's philanthropic nature and his undeniable love of children and animals, we ask that memorials be made to either Brenner Children's Hospital of Winston Salem, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston Salem, NC 27157 or The Humane Society of the Piedmont, 4527 West Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409.'Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Bishop family with arrangements, online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.