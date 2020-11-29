Long, Kohen Michael
March 9, 2000 - November 24, 2020
Kohen Long, 20, a resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Tuesday November 24th 2020. He was born on March 9th 2000 to Teresa Allen Long and Mike Long. Kohen attended Northern Guilford High School but received his Diploma from Brittain Academy in 2018.
Kohen had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He was a daredevil, risk taker and always the first to give it a try. He was an avid motocross racer with a promising future. His stubborn foolish qualities are what made him so special and uniquely himself. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He always, brought joy, smiles and laughter to everyone he met. His spirit will live on forever through the many close friends he left behind.
Survived by Teresa Long, Mike Long sister Cassidy Bliss, Grandparents are Gale Weisner-Chrismon, Randy Chrismon "PawPaw," Duane Long & Margaret Long. Step-dad Joe Reed and Life coach and Mentor Brandon Eldgridge. Kohen is also survived by aunts, cousins and other family members and friends who were special and he enjoyed being with.
Because of Covid-19, private family services will be held at 2:00p.m on December 2nd. Services will be live streamed for the public on the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel Facebook Page.
Online condolences can be made on Kohen's webpage at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
