Johannesen Jr., Robert "Bob" Monroe
Robert "Bob" Monroe Johannesen Jr., 80, of Gibsonville, N.C. passed away Monday, November 23rd at Whitestone where he has been a resident for the past 2 years.
Bob was born on November 29. 1939, son of Robert and Bernice Johannesen. He is a graduate of Greensboro Senior High and attended Mars Hill University. He also served in the National Guard. Bob was president and then co-owner of Industrial Electric. He joined the Red Cross in 1956 where he was a chapter board member and served as an emeritus board chairman for three years. Bob loved woodworking, playing with his blue grass band, restoring antique cars and eating blue crab at the beach.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Simpson, his four children, Eric Johannesen (Elizabeth), John Johannesen (Donna), Lori Will (Joe). and Nick Johannesen. He has six wonderful grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annette Johannesen.
A private graveside service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in McLeansville, N.C. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greensboro chapter of the Red Cross: P.O. Box 14710, Greensboro, NC 27415.
