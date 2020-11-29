Simyon, Robert George
August 1, 1941 - November 26, 2020
Robert George Simyon, 79, of Eden passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.
A graveside service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Robert was born in North Tarrytown, NY on August 1, 1941, a son of Julius and Yolanda Simyon, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He graduated from Tri-State University with a Bachelor's Degree. He was Owner and President of Associated Industrial Contractors.
Robert is survived by his wife of 34 years, Marilyn Pennebaker; his sons, Bob Simyon (Caroline) of Catawba and Jeff Simyon (Pam) of Waleska, GA; and his grandchildren, Robbie Simyon (Brittany) and Heather Simyon McCracken (Joey).
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.