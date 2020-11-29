Menu
Reidsville — Ronnie "Dean" Stone, 56, died Friday, November 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Happy Home Church Cemetery. The family will visit with friends before the service at the cemetery beginning at 12:30PM. Due to Covid-19, the family requests that all in attendance wear a mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.
