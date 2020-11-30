Williams, Jr., Thomas A.
September 14, 1927 - November 27, 2020
Captain Thomas A. Williams, Jr. (United States Army Retired) passed on Friday November 27, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 1210 South Eugene Street Greensboro, NC 27406.
Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Williams family.
Hinnant Funeral Service
512 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 30, 2020.