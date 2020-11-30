Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas A. Williams Jr.
Williams, Jr., Thomas A.

September 14, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Captain Thomas A. Williams, Jr. (United States Army Retired) passed on Friday November 27, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church 1210 South Eugene Street Greensboro, NC 27406.

Hinnant Funeral Service is assisting the Williams family.

Hinnant Funeral Service

512 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hinnant Funeral Service - Greensboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.