Moore, David Lee



May 2, 1931 - November 25, 2020



David Lee "Buddy" Moore, 89, of Eden, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Health Care.



The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at the funeral home and other times at the home.



Buddy was born in Leaksville on May 2, 1931, a son of Louis Moore and Lillian Capps Moore, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was retired from E.I. DuPont. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in January 1988. His favorite verses were John 3:16 and 1 Cor. 5:17. He coached football and baseball for many years at the Boys Club in Eden and was a positive influence for many young men.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lindberg Moore.



Buddy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Juanita Moore; his sons, David Moore, Brian Moore (Donna), Marshall Prillaman (Geri Middleton), Dwight Prillaman (Tina McCorkle), Sean Moore (Jennifer) and Chris Moore (Kristal); his sister-in-law, Betty Moore; his grandchildren, Austin Prillaman, Savannah Prillaman, Lee Moore, Lydia Turner, Caleb Moore, Sarah Dodson, Joseph Moore, Kenna Moore, Darrell Moore, Ciara Prillaman, Leah Prillaman and Ashton Griffin; his beloved dog, Bear; and numerous great-grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.



Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home



Eden, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 1, 2020.