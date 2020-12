Isabelle Brewster



Greensboro — Isabelle Brewster, 98, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1 at Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. from 2 to 5 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 1, 2020.