Sutton, Rachel
January 8, 1931 - November 30, 2020
Rachel Oneta Sutton, 89, of Asheboro, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Cross Road Retirement Community in Asheboro.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Park, Greensboro, with Rev. Mike Barrett officiating.
Born in Greensboro, NC on January 8, 1931, Rachel was the daughter of the late Harrison and Zonie Hobbs Hussey.
In addition to her parents Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son-in-law Erik Jersted, sister-in-law Betty Lou Hussey and niece Bonnie Hussey Phillips.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Jersted of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Cathy (David) Wray of Climax, brother Herb Hussey of Greensboro, grandchildren Lindsey Wray of Climax and Taylor (Caroline) Wray of Charlotte, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte 28241-7300, bbn.org
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 2, 2020.