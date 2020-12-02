Mrs. Hitchcock was a dear friend of my mom and dad. They always spoke so highly of her. God has blessed me to know John. He is a tower of power just like his mom. He was a dedicated caregiver as he was truly close to his mom as I was to my mother. John, God bless you and all the family my friend. Our parents are now with God, and we will see them again!!! Prayers.....Dan

Dan Thomas December 2, 2020