Forbis, Amy Morris Hitchcock
May 5, 1926 - November 27, 2020
Amy Morris Hitchcock Forbis, born May 5, 1926, has gone to heaven to join her fellow angels on November 27, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey M. and Addie Rhem Morris; father of her 5 children, Walt C. Hitchcock and her husband, Charles O. Forbis; her oldest son, W. Wiley Hitchcock and her twin great-grandchildren, John and June Harvey.
Mom was simply the best mother, wife, sister, aunt, Gran Gran, friend, role model, human being and Mom to all. She was a true Steel Magnolia.
She is survived to cherish her memory by her children, Sparky Hitchcock (Cindy), their sons Walt and Marshall (Amanda), their daughter, Hunter Rose and son Hudson Marshall, daughter Morrie H. Minges (Tommy), their children, son John T. Minges, daughter Amy M. Harvey (Jimmie), their daughter Lila Mae; John M. Hitchcock (loving son and caregiver); Bobby Hitchcock (Susan), their son, Preston and daughter Caroline; Charlie's girls, Emily F. Arnold (David ) and Grace; Wiley's sons, Billy and Jimi Hitchcock and families. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, Barbara M. Rufty and Sonny Morris (wife Judy) and their families. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service only.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to your charity of choice
. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Forbis family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 2, 2020.