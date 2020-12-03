Bridges, Joan Elizabeth Montgomery



December 9, 1937 - November 20, 2020



It is with deep sorrow, the family of Mrs. Joan Elizabeth Montgomery Bridges announces her peaceful passing on the morning of November 20, 2020. She was born on December 9, 1937, to the late Elnora Louise Jackson and the late James C. Morton, in Rowan County, Salisbury, North Carolina. She was formally educated in the Salisbury school system and J.C. Price High School,



She furthered her education at Winston-Salem Teacher's College (now Winston-Salem State University) where she was an honor student and received a degree in education. She was known for her soprano voice as she continued her love of music. Upon graduating in 1959, she began a lengthy career in education that lasted for 30 years and spanned Kannapolis, Salisbury, and Guilford County school systems as a teacher, reading specialist and finally an administrator for Title I programs, ensuring that children had a fair and equal opportunity for education and proficiency.



Joan obtained several master's degrees from North Carolina A&T State University in the fields of education, reading and administration. Having achieved honor status, she was a member of the educational honor society, Kappa Delta Pi.



She became a member of her beloved Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, initiated in the Omega chapter at WSSU in 1958. In her 50-plus years of being active and financial, she served in various roles and received several honors and accolades, including but not limited to service as national secretary, Eastern Region treasurer, Eastern Region friends coordinator and induction into the Eastern Regional Hall of Fame, Eastern Region Legacy Club and the National Myrtle and Viola Tyler Legacy Club. Joan was known to be extremely active in the Beta Nu Zeta chapter, Greensboro, where she mentored several Zetas. Often called Soror Mama, she was affectionately known as the "Universal Zeta," as she shared her love for the sisterhood with several area chapters.



Service to her community was also evident as a member of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., National Epicureans, Jack and Jill, Inc., Community Arts and the Arts Council Board, life member of Winston-Salem State University National Alumni Association and the African Methodist Episcopal Zion church.



Known as "the Songbird of Zion," her voice was mentioned with the likes of Marian Anderson and Marilyn Horne. She continued to share her gift of ministry through song beginning at Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church in Salisbury. Upon moving to Greensboro, she continued sharing her musical gift across Zion as a member of Trinity AME Zion Church Sanctuary Choir. Her melodious voice was requested at many conferences, engagements, concerts, weddings Zion-wide. She also served Trinity as longtime advisor of the Young Adults in Christian Ministries, the Stewardess Board #2, Half Century Club, Mother of the Year, Daughters of Conference, Parent Body Missionary Society and the Trinity Music Department Committee.



When Joan transitioned to the next life, she was finally reunited with her true love since 1961, James W. "Penny" Bridges, who preceded her in death in 2011, and her heavenly father. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Johanna "Joy" Bridges, Jeanna W. Bridges, Jamye W. Bridges-Pass and son-in-law, Scott A. Pass, Sr. Also left to cherish her memory: Cynthia Lewis, David and Melinda Carmon, Ricky Alexander and her Care Angel Team--Cheyanne Ingle, Abbi Jackson, Faith Darby, Thomas Nesbit, Kaylyn Dawkins and the entire team at Medi Home Health and Hospice of Lexington, Narel Rutherford, Nikida Whidbee, Ronisha Coward, Tribby Watkins and Sherry M. Hines and a host of other family and friends who prayed and covered us during this time.



Services are under the direction of Perry J. Brown Funeral Home in the Chapel--Thursday, December 3, 2020: Viewing 10 a.m.; service 10:30 a.m.; interment Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1 p.m. National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 3, 2020.