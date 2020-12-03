Quate, Sr., Charles RayNovember 3, 1930 - November 30, 2020Charles Ray Quate, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mecklenburg County on November 3, 1930 to John and Maude Dixon Quate. Charles proudly served his country in the US Air Force. While in the Air Force, he worked as a cook. This began his love for cooking. Throughout his life, Charles was always hospitable and loved having friends and family over to cook for and entertain.Charles was a small business owner. He opened Comfort Air Heating & Cooling in his thirties and worked as a subcontractor until retirement.He was a devout Christian, teaching the word of God to his children and friends. Charles was a faithful member of Living Waters Baptist Church. At church, he would praise the Lord through song. He was an amazing singer, ministering in revivals, church services and gospel singings across the country. Charles sang with the Christian Herald Quartet for many years, recording solo albums and albums with the quartet. Throughout his life, God used Charles' voice to proclaim the Good News and give hope to thousands.Charles leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Elaine Tucker Quate; son, Randal Quate; stepchildren, Cindy Grzyb and Scott Tipton; grandchildren, Charles Thomas Quate, Michael Quate, Ragan Quate, and Haley Quate; step-grandson Jacob Grzyb; and two great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews, and loved ones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" Quate, Jr., and six siblings.Charles was a loving father and husband, adoring grandfather, and loyal friend. His comforting hospitality and kind words will be missed by all who knew him. His family takes comfort knowing that he is now using his voice to worship the Lord in heaven.A celebration of Charles's life will be held on Saturday, December 5th at 2 p.m. at Living Waters Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a visitation starting at 1 p.m.The Quate family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of AuthoraCare for the professional and loving care given to Charles and their family members throughout his illness.