Hunt, Carolyn "MawMaw" Locklear



January 27, 1953 - December 1, 2020



Mrs. Carolyn "MawMaw" Locklear Hunt, 67, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital Green Valley Campus.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor David Lineback officiating. Burial will follow at Gilmore Memorial Park.



Mrs. Hunt was preceded in death by her daughter, Roxann; grandson, Isaiah; her parents, Hollis and Sina Locklear; brothers, Nathan, Earl, Ben, and Randal; and sister, Gerldine.



Carolyn was a devoted Christian who loved her church, River of Life Church. She loved her husband, her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was very family oriented and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Carolyn was the best cook around and was known by all as "MawMaw."



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Billy Hunt; son, Delton Hunt (Francis); son, Allen Hunt (Melissa); grandchildren, A.J. Hunt, Jessica Turner, and Logan Hunt; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Dakota Hunt; sisters, Waneta, Linda, and Janice; brothers, Hollis, Dexter, Derl, and Nathan Jr.; as well as a host of family members and friends whom she loved.



The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 3, 2020.