Miller, Donald "Don" Ray
February 18, 1940 - November 28, 2020
Donald "Don" Ray Miller, 80, of Burlington, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born in Alamance County to the late J. Frank Miller and Ruth Farrell Miller.
Growing up in Graham and attending Graham High School, Don was active in many organizations and sports. He then went to Elon on a football scholarship. While at Elon, he started a band, "The Weejuns," one of the first of its kind in this area. This led to the start of Don's Music City, where along with his daughter and son-in-law, developed into a successful musical instrument chain with locations in NC and VA.
Don was a lifelong member of ITK fraternity and First Baptist Church Graham. His favorite things were spending time with his family and friends and reminiscing with his ITK brothers. He also enjoyed boating, shagging and listening to beach music.
He was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Mac. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Miller Bonham, grandson James Graham Bonham, Jr., brothers Gale F. Miller and Jan T. Miller, nephews Adam Miller and wife Amanda and Zach Miller and wife Stephanie, and many cousins.
Don will be out for public viewing at Rich and Thompson Graham after 12 p.m. Sunday until taken to Pine Hill Cemetery for the graveside service on Monday at 1.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Graham or AuthoraCare Collective.
