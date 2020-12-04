Menu
Donald Ray "Don" Miller
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Miller, Donald "Don" Ray

February 18, 1940 - November 28, 2020

Donald "Don" Ray Miller, 80, of Burlington, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born in Alamance County to the late J. Frank Miller and Ruth Farrell Miller.

Growing up in Graham and attending Graham High School, Don was active in many organizations and sports. He then went to Elon on a football scholarship. While at Elon, he started a band, "The Weejuns," one of the first of its kind in this area. This led to the start of Don's Music City, where along with his daughter and son-in-law, developed into a successful musical instrument chain with locations in NC and VA.

Don was a lifelong member of ITK fraternity and First Baptist Church Graham. His favorite things were spending time with his family and friends and reminiscing with his ITK brothers. He also enjoyed boating, shagging and listening to beach music.

He was predeceased by a brother, Johnny Mac. He is survived by his daughter, Terri Miller Bonham, grandson James Graham Bonham, Jr., brothers Gale F. Miller and Jan T. Miller, nephews Adam Miller and wife Amanda and Zach Miller and wife Stephanie, and many cousins.

Don will be out for public viewing at Rich and Thompson Graham after 12 p.m. Sunday until taken to Pine Hill Cemetery for the graveside service on Monday at 1.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Graham or AuthoraCare Collective.

Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com.

Rich & Thompson Funeral Home

Graham, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Viewing
12:00p.m.
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street, Graham, NC 27253
Dec
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you.

Janice Braxton Mitchell

Janice Mitchell
December 3, 2020
This has saddened me to the core.
I first met don in 1969 as a 9 year old boy . His store was like Disney land to me . Guitar heaven. I worked there during the summers in high school. Don was a friend. Spent many hours talking with him thru the years. He could do anything. With his two hands . And wasn’t afraid to do it.
He was a pioneer in the musical instrument sales . He sold many of the great musicians in the surrounding area their first instruments. Hence The Godfather of music. But more than that he was my friend. RIP Don sorry I never got to say goodbye!
Thanks for all you done for me !
Timmy overman
Friend
December 3, 2020