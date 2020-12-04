Greensboro — Tonya Moore White, 54, died Saturday, November 28, 2020. A public viewing is 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, December 4 in Hargett Funeral Service, 905 E. Market St. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
905 East Market Street , Greensboro, NC 27401
Dec
5
Service
11:30a.m.
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 N. O'Henry Blvd, Greensboro, North Carolina
Hargett Funeral Service, Inc. - Greensboro
Too the Family My condolences to you in the loss of your love one. My thoughts and prayers are with you doing this time of sadness.. Gloria McMasters.
Gloria McMasters
December 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss! To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord! Praying for peace!
Larry and Val McMillian
December 3, 2020
Tonya I will keep with me the last memory. The last time we shared a dance at church. The big hug and kiss you gave me. Your strength for your family, your faith in God and your selflessness to provide comfort to the ones around you while you still mourned the death of your mom. The fabric of who you are is forever sewn into the lives you have touched. Be forever peaceful in God's house for I know you are with him now. Job well done my friend. I love you.
Sophia Medina-Marshburn
December 3, 2020
Sorry for your Loss. Peace Be Unto to the Family
Deacon Warren and Barbara Hendrix
December 2, 2020
Ms. Toni was a great lady with a sweet soul. She was a great dance teacher to our kids (St James Baptist Church Angel of Praise dance team). She loved them, as if they were her own and they loved her just as much! Babeee, you will be missed. God Bless the family!
Elsie, Deiera & Dyani Chapman
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss our prayers are with the family Donnie & Virginia Sturdivant
Donnie Sturdivant
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
April Sharpe
December 2, 2020
Tonya ♥ I can’t even begin to express how much loved she has shown my children and I over the past 4 years. To know her, is to truly love her. Her personality was unmatched. She would tell you like it is, but you had to know it came with tough love. I’m going to miss coming into daycare and her here cracking a joke or saying, “Hey Lil’ Girl, with yo little legs.”
She was more than a daycare provider, we truly became family. From beach trips and more. I’m truly thankful that God allowed me to have Ms. Tonya in my life. She will forever be loved and remembered.
Love Always,
Asiah, Niylah & Cameron
Asiah P.
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Frances Summers
December 2, 2020
My Heart is Heavy and My Eyes are full of Tears; I still don't want to believe that received your wings to heaven. It was just last Saturday we I saw you and I am grateful that I did get to see you again. I will miss you Dearly, Rest In Heaven Helena Cooley
HELENA COOLEY
December 2, 2020
Tonya has been my neighbor for over 20 years and the best neighbor I could have ever asked for. I will miss her deeply, especially our talks on the porch. She was a wonderful person and always ready to lend a hand, may she rest in peace in the arms of God. Praying for the family and everyone she has touched. God Bless!
Geneva Headen
December 2, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Tonya was a wonderful neighbor to my sister and she will be missed. You have my deepest sympathy.
Artanza Williams
December 2, 2020
Death leaves a pain that no one but God can heal, but love leaves a memory that no one can steal. You will truly be missed!
Renee Williams
December 2, 2020
Tonya was a very nice lady, Im going to miss her. Rest in Peace Ms. Tonya
Candice Boone
December 2, 2020
Tonya was one of my dearest close friends we have been friends for years. I am going to miss her dearly.
Ella Williams
December 2, 2020
You are in the arms of God and you will be truly missed! Love you dearly
Danielle Hayes
December 1, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.