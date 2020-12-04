Tonya ♥ I can’t even begin to express how much loved she has shown my children and I over the past 4 years. To know her, is to truly love her. Her personality was unmatched. She would tell you like it is, but you had to know it came with tough love. I’m going to miss coming into daycare and her here cracking a joke or saying, “Hey Lil’ Girl, with yo little legs.”



She was more than a daycare provider, we truly became family. From beach trips and more. I’m truly thankful that God allowed me to have Ms. Tonya in my life. She will forever be loved and remembered.



Love Always,



Asiah, Niylah & Cameron

Asiah P. Friend December 2, 2020