Jessup, Rex Thomas
April 19, 1933 - December 3, 2020
Rex Thomas Jessup, 87, of Siler City passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Carter Living Center in Durham.
Mr. Jessup was born April 19, 1933, a Chatham County native, the son of Levi Martin and Doasha Mae Tilley Jessup.
Rex was an Army veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. He attended CCCC, earning a degree in industrial maintenance. He also taught small engine repair. Rex spent his working years at Collins & Aikman as a weave room shift supervisor. He was a member of Rives Chapel Baptist Church. He loved woodworking, and spending time outside bird watching. Rex was an amazing cook. In addition to his parents, Rex is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Vera Louise Phillips Jessup, sisters; Bessie Brewer, Eva Ward, June Dixon and Mary Ellen Creason, and brothers; Boyd, Howard, Lester, Levi, Jr., and Marvin Jessup.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Brookdale Assisted Living in Burlington, and Carver Living Center.
Rex is survived by his daughter, Wendy J. Bullis and husband Michael of Siler City; sisters, Linda J. Sink of Winston-Salem, Inez J. Brown of Siler City, Laura J. Hauser of Walkertown, and Rachel J. Johnson of Siler City; and brother, Richard Jessup of Wilmington.
Mr. Jessup will lie in repose on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home, 230 North Second Avenue, Siler City, NC. The funeral will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Smith & Buckner Funeral Home with Dr. Tripp Foltz officiating. Burial will follow at Rives Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, Siler City.
Memorials may be made to the Rives Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 4338 Rives Chapel Church Road, Siler City, NC 27344 or the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 5970 Fairview Road, Suite 725, Charlotte, NC 28210.
Smith & Buckner is assisting the Jessup family.
Online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com
.
Smith & Buckner Funeral Home
230 North Second Ave., Siler City, NC 27344
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 4, 2020.