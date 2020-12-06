Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Ansel Luther Boiter Jr.
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Boiter, Jr., Ansel Luther

December 27, 1952 - November 28, 2020

Ansel L. Boiter, Jr., 67, went to be with his Lord on November 28, 2020 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield.

He was born in Fairfield, CA to the late Major Ansel L. Boiter and Mary R. Boiter Carter. Ansel was a Grimsley H.S. graduate. In 1976, he graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and also suffered life altering injuries from a motorcycle accident.

He is survived by his 2 sisters, Suzanne B. Rimbert (FL), Jennifer B. McFadden (George T. Hyatt, Jr.), Greensboro, 1 niece and 3 nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro, to the loving staff at Pennybyrn at Maryfield, and to each of Ansel's wonderful caregivers over many years.

There will be a private interment.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
He was a smiling classmate at Grimsley. He is missed.
Richard D. Hurt
December 6, 2020