Cook, Donald Glenn



August 14, 1943 - December 3, 2020



Mr. Donald Glenn Cook, 77, of Greensboro, went home to be with his Savior on December 3, 2020.



The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.



Donald was born August 14, 1943, in Guilford County, to the late Marvin Glenn Cook and Mary Pitchford Cook. He was a member of New Heart Community of Friends Church where he was very active, including heading up the Brunswick Stew sale every year. He was formerly employed with Carolina Steel for 25 years and later with Williams Steel. He was also a proud veteran of the Untied States Marines. Donald was a people person and was known to have never met a stranger. He had many hobbies including, camping, fishing and anything outdoors. He was an avid golfer, playing every chance that he could.



Donald is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Phyllis Oldham Cook; daughter, Angela Allred (Brad); son, Glenn Cook (Martha); his special grandson, Christopher Wilson; sister, Nancy Stanionis (Bill) and sister-in-law, Kay Loyce Watkins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Heart Community of Friends Church in Greensboro.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.