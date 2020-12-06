Wingate, Mary Bevers
May 16, 1924 - December 4, 2020
On Tuesday, December 4, 2020, Mary Bevers Wingate, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away at the age of 96. She was born on May 16, 1924 to Clyde R and Hannah F Bevers in Durham, NC, where she grew up in Asbury Methodist Church and later served as a Sunday school teacher and as a member of the Board to Stewards.
Mary married her long-time sweetheart, James J. Wingate, on July 16, 1943. They moved to Greensboro in 1963 where they have remained until present, celebrating 77 years of marriage this year.
As a member of Christ Methodist Church in Greensboro, Mary served on the Parsonage Committee and the Woman's Missionary Society She also worked with Dr. Julian Brantley as Office Manager for over 26 years.
Mary enjoyed traveling with Jim and taking her grandchildren to historic United States sites. Her red-velvet cake is unrivaled, and she played a mean hand of bridge. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her husband, James Wingate; daughter, Mary Dee Whitaker; grandchildren, Erin Whitaker and Amy Steingard (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Scout, Leif, and Pippa Steingard; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary may be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont or the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.