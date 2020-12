Fred Dewey McKoy



Greensboro — Fred Dewey McKoy, died Friday, November 27, 2020. Graveside Services, 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 8, at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery, 6000 Gate City BLVD., Greensboro, NC. Visitation, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday, December 7 at Community Funeral Service, Inc. Arrangements by Community Funeral Service, Inc.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.