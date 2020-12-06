Menu
Cary Eugene Burnette
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Burnette, Cary Eugene

September 2, 1965 - December 1, 2020

GREENSBORO- Mr. Cary Eugene Burnette, 55, of 4270 Harbor Ridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.

Cary was the son of Eugene Burnette, deceased, and Dorothy Parker Burnette, who survives, and the husband of Shelia Dove Burnette, who also survives.

In addition to his wife of the home, and his mother, Cary leaves to cherish his memories his son, Carson Burnette; his daughter, Carmen Burnette.

Cary's private funeral service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 for identified attendees. Private burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1-6pm.

Alamance Funeral Service of Burlington has the honor of serving the Burnette Family.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing will be observed with a limited amount in attendance. You may watch Cary's service via live streaming on Facebook at Alamance Funeral Service, LLC web page, https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=574125862623611 . Online condolences may be made at alamancefuneralservice.org

Alamance Funeral Service

605 E Webb Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Martins Chapel Baptist Church
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
live streaming on Facebook at Alamance Funeral Service, LLC web page, https://facebook.com/profile.php?id=574125862623611
Dec
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Martins Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Alamance Funeral Service - Burlington
a loved one
December 6, 2020
Barbara Goldston
December 6, 2020
Shelia and family, wishing you peace to bring comfort and courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
S. Lynette Foust
Friend
December 6, 2020
My heart aches in hearing of the passing of Cary. Sending prayers of comfort to his family, Aggie family, and friends.
Sharon Harris
Friend
December 5, 2020
I work with Cary at NC A&T. He never had a bad word about anybody or anything. GOD bless him and his family
Maury Moffitt
Coworker
December 4, 2020