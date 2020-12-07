DeGraff, Betty Tucker



April 27, 1926 - December 5, 2020



Mrs.. Betty Tucker DeGraff, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 5, 2020, at Annie Penn Hospital, Reidsville, North Carolina, due to Covid 19.



She was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, April 27, 1926. She was the daughter of Julia L. Newsom and Guy E. Newsome.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 73 years, Joseph Harold DeGraff, and her daughter, Judy D. Williams (Bobby), son, David H. DeGraff, daughter, Kathy D. Morrow, and son, Joseph L. DeGraff (LouAnn). She is survived by three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Betty was a magnificent cook and baker, a knowledgeable Bible teacher for numerous years, a wonderful loving mother, devoted grand-mother and a devoted wife.



A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, North Carolina, 27320.



Wilkerson Funeral Home



1909 Richardson Dr. Reidsville, NC 27320



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 7, 2020.