Kepley, Hazel Constance Nelson



July 18, 1924 - September 8, 2020



Hazel Constance Nelson Kepley, 96, passed away peacefully September 8, 2020. Hazel was born in Altavista, Virginia on July 18, 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents Bessie M. and William Nelson, her husband James Paul Kepley, sister Mildred Nelson Wood and her grandson, Hunter Carrington Kepley.



During World War II, she worked in the Wilmington, NC shipyards and later with Burlington Mills. In retirement, Hazel enjoyed gardening, hiking, sewing and spending time with her family, especially being outside with her two grandsons.



Hazel is survived by her son, James Paul Kepley Jr. (Judy),her grandson, Nelson Andrew Kepley, her three great-grandchildren she adored, Jack Andrew Kepley, Hayley Marcu, Caroline Kepley, her four nieces and their children.



The family will have a private service later. The family suggests that memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Forbis and Dick Funeral Services is assisting the Kepley family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.