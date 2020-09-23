Barringer, Jasie Shelton Craig
August 6, 1937 - September 20, 2020
Jasie Barringer passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her home in Pennybyrn at Maryfield in High Point, NC after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert H. Barringer, Jr., mother Ruby Maas Barringer and her father Robert H. Barringer, Sr.; also her former husband George Frederick Craig.
From young boys to men she helped figure out just what direction was right for them and taught them to be true to themselves, their values and dreams. Left to cherish her memory are her sons Rick Craig (Rebecca), Mark Craig (Teresa) and Daniel Craig (Shellie), and one she raised and loved as a son, Bernard DeGree (Dana), along with eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and her second husband, Dr. Thomas O. Jones.
Jasie was a graduate of Brown University. Early in her life she was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro, NC. She was baptized there as an infant, confirmed and later married Fred Craig in the chapel. She and Fred later joined All Saints Episcopal Church where they raised their children. Jasie attended St. Bede's Episcopal Church while in Santa Fe.
She was an avid gardener, planting beautiful rose gardens in many of the places she lived. In Truchas, NM, she enjoyed the fruits of her labor with her vegetable garden. She also loved the ocean, spending as much time as she could at her home at Tar Landing in Beaufort, NC. She enjoyed boating with her family and friends there. Later in life she enjoyed spending time at her beach house in Wilmington, North Carolina.
In the early nineties, on a vacation to New Mexico, Jasie fell in love with Santa Fe. She later bought a house and began an adventurous life there. For many years she divided her time between Greensboro and Santa Fe. For her the landscape was a beauty to behold and the diversity of people opened her eyes to another world and many adventures. The art scene was a wonder to her eyes and she became a collector of art, especially religious art. She traveled around the area meeting artists and learning from them how they were able to capture the beauty and the essence of all that they saw. Jasie lived and enjoyed Santa Barbara, CA for three years. She returned to Greensboro some years ago to complete her journey.
A tiny slip of a woman, Jasie Barringer with her great big generous heart and her joyous adventuresome spirit was a force of goodness in this world. Known for her loyalty and kindness to those she called beloved, family and friends, her perseverance through many physical struggles as well as her love of all things beautiful, Jasie Barringer will be missed.
The family would like to give special thanks to PennyByrn French Country Staff, Hospice of the Piedmont and to Jasie's caregivers LaConya Little and Johnnie May Miller for the wonderful care that she received.
Jasie will be cremated and a celebration of her life planned for a later date.
If you would like to remember Jasie, please do so with a donation to a charity of your choice
in Jasie's name.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.