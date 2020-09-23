Humphries-Lambert, Georgia



Georgia Humphries-Lambert passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Georgia was born August 30, 1948 in Burlington, NC to Annie Lee and Hubert S. Humphries.



Georgia was preceded in death by both parents; brother Jerry Humphries; sister Annie Marie Holmes; and her only daughter Marvette Humphries-White.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Stanley Lambert. Her children: Trence Humphries, Todd Woods, John Woods (Karen), and stepson George Moore; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition she is survived by her siblings: Betty Torain, Melvin Humphries (Doris), Fannie Benton, Ricky Humphries, and Sheliah Humphries; special nephew Melvin Torain (Faye); and special niece Linda Lee, as well as many more loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends left to cherish her memories.



Regional Memorial Cremation will be assisting the Lambert family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.