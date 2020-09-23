Youth, Robert James
Greensboro - Robert James Youth, 48, passed away at his home in Greensboro, NC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Robert was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016. He worked hard to beat cancer, and, indeed, was in remission. His death was completely unexpected.
A live stream service will be held on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. for family and friends at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel in Greensboro, NC.
Robert was first and foremost a family man and is survived by his beloved wife, Amanda Pace Youth, and cherished daughters, Logan Pace and Peyton Youth; he is also survived by his mother, Linda; younger brother, Michael; younger sister, Elizabeth; and a close extended family network.
Robert was born in Chapel Hill, NC, to Robert Allan Youth and Linda Dowling Youth. He grew up on Long Island, NY. He served as an altar boy at Mary Immaculate Church and was a "golden glove" Little League baseball player. He graduated from Bellport High School, where his lifelong passion for cycling was ignited.
Robert received finance and accounting degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He later received his MBA from Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.
Robert worked in investment banking and finance, eventually rising to become a vice president of portfolio solutions with Arch Mortgage Insurance Company.
After family and cycling, Robert's loves included UNC Tarheel basketball and football, traveling, craft beer, and the perfect cup of coffee. Rob was an avid reader. He also competed in many marathons and other endurance events. He was a consistent donor to many charitable causes including St. Mary's Community Center in Savannah, GA, Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina, and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lung Cancer Initiative of NC or to St. Joseph's Candler "Wellness, Education, and Community Outreach."
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.