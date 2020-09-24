Tate, Jr., Robert RooseveltElder Robert Roosevelt Tate, Jr., 89, of Greensboro, NC, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. A private graveside funeral is 12:45 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2020.
We were saddened to hear of the passing of Rev. Robert Tate. We learned to love him as part of our family.
Dottie Bullard
Family
September 23, 2020
My condolences to Clara Tate and Family for the loss of Elder Tate
Caryn Rambert
Friend
September 23, 2020
To Bishop Lawrence Tate, Sister Brenda Tate, Sister Barbara Ann, Rev. Charles Tate, and Sister Marie Milling,I was very sorry to hear about the death of Pastor Robert Tate. I would like to offer my deepest sympathies on the loss of your brother/brother-in-law. I know that I knew Elder Tate in a much less personal fashion, but he was a wonderful fount of wisdom, compassion and inspiration to me. Elder Tate was a wonderful pastor and truly devoted servant of Christ.On behalf of the Mack family (Winston-Salem, NC), I would like to express our most sincere sadness at the passing of Elder Robert Tate. In this time of great sorrow, please know that you are in our thoughts and our prayers.
Lenora McClain
September 22, 2020
Robin Woods
Family
September 22, 2020
Clara, sending my deepest condolences to you and the Tate family may god comfort you during the lost of your husband.
Cecelia Jefferson
September 21, 2020
I will always love you Uncle Junior. You're my hero. Thank you for your leadership and your teachings about our Lord Jesus Christ. I know you are with Him now. Enjoy the Light of the World.