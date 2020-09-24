Johnson, Edna Whitsett On Sunday afternoon, September 20, Mrs. Edna Whitsett Johnson made her transition into eternal life, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mentor and friend that shared her love from the day she was born, Jan. 15, 1931 in Greensboro, NC. She was born to the late Norman and Mary Liza Hatchett Whitsett. She was a graduate of James B. Dudley High School, class of 1947; Edna pursed a nursing education at North Carolina A&T; she married Clifton Johnson in 1948. In their 70 years together, they were blessed with 6 children. Edna had a great love of her children and beamed with pride over her grandchildren. Surviving are their five children, Lt. Col. Girard Johnson, Ret., Mark Johnson, Sharon Lee, Sheila Robinson, and Ron Johnson (preceded in death by son Lt. Col. Wendell Johnson). Edna was on altar guild, helped with social ministering, hospitality committee member and PTA member. She loved her church and church family members. As a devout church hospitality member, she always wanted to make sure that those that came by the church or visited had something to eat. She was the same way for anyone that entered her home. She shared her love through her recipes and her food. A private graveside funeral service will be held at Lakeside.