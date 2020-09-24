Pearman, John "J.W." June 30, 1944 - September 22, 2020 John W. "J.W" Pearman, 76, formerly of 6403 Highway 65, Reidsville, NC, Bethany community, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab where he had been a patient for the past two years. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Sharon T. Lee officiating. J.W. was born in Rockingham County to the late Johnnie William Pearman and Gladys Outlaw Pearman. He graduated from Bethany High School, class of 1962, and then attended college. He had a job in sales/hardware for a while and then decided to come home to the family farm to "toil the soil," which he did until his retirement. J.W. also established Pearman's Real Estate. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Stanley Pearman. He is survived by many cousins and friends. Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 316 Witty Road, Summerfield, NC 27358 or charity of donor's choice. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family.