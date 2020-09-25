Howerton, Steven
August 27, 1948 - September 16, 2020
Steven Lee Howerton, of Longs, SC, passed away peacefully September 16th at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital in Augusta, GA. Born in Greensboro, NC, Steve was a graduate of UNCG (1970) and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He pursued several lines of employment but retired doing what he loved most: driving trucks. He had a passion for golf and remained a loyal Atlanta Braves fan till the end. He was an avid music lover who retired to the coast to foster his love of shag dancing and to be near his grandkids. He is survived by his three children, Benjamin Lee Howerton, Kathryn Howerton Epstein and Matthew Steven Howerton; two siblings, Karen Howerton and Andrew Howerton; two grandchildren, Alice Howerton and Charlie Howerton; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Pia. Online condolences may be made at www.arlingtonfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.