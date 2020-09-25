Stadler, William Marion "Bill"



September 18, 1955 - September 22, 2020



William "Bill" Marion Stadler, 65, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with his family at his side. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, and friend and will forever be remembered and treasured. Bill was born on September 18, 1955 to the late Bill and Marian Small Stadler. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1974 and went on to attend Rockingham Community College. Bill was also honored to become a Mason and enjoyed the fellowship of the society. He retired from Williams Gas Pipeline (Transco) after 33 years as a pipeline technician and was known to be one of the best heavy equipment operators. Bill was a member of the Station 160 Pipeliners Club. He took pride in his job, loved what he did, and made many lifelong friends. After retirement, his "Monday Morning Breakfast Club," with Danny Purgason, Walter Romine, Jimmy Roberts, Calvin Simpson, JB McCollum, and Bill Webster, was the highlight of his week. Bill inherited his love of fishing from his father at an early age, and this continued throughout his life. He was an avid fisherman who enjoyed both freshwater and saltwater fishing; however, his first love was saltwater fishing because of his love of the beach. He was always ready for a trip to the coast, but Emerald Isle, NC held a special place in his heart and he and his daughter would often talk about convincing the family to move there. He so looked forward to the annual fishing trips in October with his son, Hunter, and his fishing buddies. Bill had many talents and a creative mind. You could often find him in his shop, restoring street finds or building new pieces from scratch. Luckily for all that knew him, he was also the handyman for friends and family and was always willing to take on any project. Anyone that knew Bill knew of his love for Volkswagens and he enjoyed many car shows with his good friend Timmy Lee. His most recent "toy" was an old Harley Davidson motorcycle which he spent many hours admiring, but had yet to ride. Above all, Bill was a family man. He loved his family and he was happiest when we were all together, even for just a weeknight dinner. After almost 22 years of marriage, Lisa and Bill still enjoyed the little things, like "coffee time" on the deck, antiquing, and the many trips to Emerald Isle together. His grandchildren brought him the most joy and he was a beloved "Pops" to Ella Kate and Hattie. They shared many special memories, including car rides to school with Altoid mints, root beer and fishing dates, and Hattie always looking for her Pops above anybody else. Bill was an animal lover and Abby Rose and Miss Beasley will miss their daily rituals. He is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Lisa Allison Stadler of the home; daughter Meredith Staley (Cliff) of Reidsville; sons Hunter Truitt of Reidsville, Justin Stadler of Leland, NC, and Landon Stadler of Wilmington, NC; sister Janet Stadler Roe of Reidsville; nieces Anna Roe of Reidsville and Lily Allison of Reidsville; nephew Philip Roe of Reidsville; brothers-in-law John Allison of Reidsville and Richard Allison (Stacy) of Kure Beach, NC, uncle David (Sandra) Small of Reidsville; aunt Lib (Tommy) Spencer of Sugarland, TX; grandchildren Ella Kate and Hattie Staley of Reidsville; and many special cousins. He also leaves behind many special friends, including Justin Niemczura, Danny Purgason, and Linda Somers. The family wants to express appreciation to all of our friends and family for the outpouring of love and support during Bill's short illness. To the amazing team of doctors and nurses at Moses Cone, thank you for the special care you took of Bill during his stay, especially Patrick for the kindness shown to our family during our worst days. Visitation will be at the home of Lisa and Bill throughout the week and a celebration of life will be held at the home as well on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. Due to COVID, please remember to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Stadler family.



