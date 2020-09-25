Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Davis Bullins
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Bullins, Nancy Davis

April 30, 1931 - September 22, 2020

Nancy Ann Davis Bullins, 89, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County.

A visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.

A Stokes County native, Nancy was born on April 30, 1931, to the late Alvin and Mattie Glenn Davis. She was a classy lady who enjoyed entertaining people and loved cooking, especially during the holidays. Nancy always loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers J.W., Ray and Weldon Davis; sisters Pauline Davis, Mary Davis Still, Louise Mock and Ila Williams.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Bullins, of the home; her children, Donny Martin of Mayodan, Cynthia Vernon (Lynn) of Madison and Ray D. Bullins of Madison; sister, Sarah Tucker (Harry) of Madison; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Nancy Bullins and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market St., Madison, NC 27025
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ray Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.