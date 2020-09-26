Russell, Gaddis



Cedar Grove - Gaddis Russell, 95, born to the late Clyde and Nannie Fuller Russell Feb. 3, 1925, died Sept. 22, 2020, in Pruitt Nursing Home, Durham, NC. He was the husband of the late Jerrine Jones Russell for 60 years.



A graveside service and burial will be held 12 p.m. Monday in Snow Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 3947 Hwy. 119 North, Mebane, NC 27302.



He served in the Navy 1944 -1946 in WWII during the bombing of Pearl Harbor and received an honorable discharge.



Survivors are son, Tony E. Russell and wife, Wanda of Cedar Grove, daughter, Carol Johnson and husband, Dr. Charles Johnson of Durham, brothers, Herman Russell and wife Rhumineer, of Reidsville and Bennie Russell of Philadelphia, PA, sisters, Macie Fllythe of Florida, and Magaline Anthony of Washington, DC.



Public viewing of Mr. Russell, Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home Sunday, 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

