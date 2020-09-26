Menu
Millard Chavis
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Chavis, Millard

December 25, 1940 - September 25, 2020

Millard Chavis, 79, of Reidsville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Cassady and Brother Wayne Welch officiating. The family will gather from 2 to 3 p.m.

Millard was born in Robeson County, NC to the late Hubert Chavis and Willow Locklear Chavis. He retired from Mail Carriers of America as a truck driver and was a member of True Light Baptist Church. Millard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, and spending time outdoors. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy A. Chavis; sister, Emma Locklear and brothers, James Chavis and Harlis Chavis.

He is survived by his children, Millard Dwayne Chavis and wife, Ann, Glenda Chavis Royal and husband, Keith and Michele Chavis Harrelson; grandchildren, Eric, Dwayne II and wife, Chandler, Adam, Noah, Dalton, Ashton and husband, Josh, and Shaye; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Kennedy and Kolbie; brother, John D. Chavis and sister, Reather Mae Jacobs.

The family would like to thank his special friends at DaVita Dialysis.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
1909 RICHARDSON Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320
Sep
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
WILKERSON FUNERAL HOME - REIDSVILLE
1909 RICHARDSON Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I was very sorry to hear of Millard passing and would like to extend my sincere condolences and prayers for the Family!
Chuck Hundley
September 25, 2020