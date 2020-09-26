Chavis, Millard



December 25, 1940 - September 25, 2020



Millard Chavis, 79, of Reidsville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Annie Penn Hospital.



A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Cassady and Brother Wayne Welch officiating. The family will gather from 2 to 3 p.m.



Millard was born in Robeson County, NC to the late Hubert Chavis and Willow Locklear Chavis. He retired from Mail Carriers of America as a truck driver and was a member of True Light Baptist Church. Millard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, and spending time outdoors. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy A. Chavis; sister, Emma Locklear and brothers, James Chavis and Harlis Chavis.



He is survived by his children, Millard Dwayne Chavis and wife, Ann, Glenda Chavis Royal and husband, Keith and Michele Chavis Harrelson; grandchildren, Eric, Dwayne II and wife, Chandler, Adam, Noah, Dalton, Ashton and husband, Josh, and Shaye; great-grandchildren, Tripp, Kennedy and Kolbie; brother, John D. Chavis and sister, Reather Mae Jacobs.



The family would like to thank his special friends at DaVita Dialysis.

