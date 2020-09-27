Menu
James "Jim" Wilson Jr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Wilson, Jr., James "Jim"

April 16, 1942 - September 22, 2020

James "Jim" Allan Wilson, Jr., 78, passed away Tuesday September 22, 2020 at his home. He was born April 16, 1942 in Atlanta, GA to the late James Allan Wilson, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Winn Wilson and was married to Ann Stokes Wilson. Jim retired from The U.S. Postal Service hub in Greensboro and he was a member of the A.P.W.U.

He is survived by his wife Ann Wilson; son, Stephen Wilson; daughter, Kathryn Wilson Eudy and husband, Melvin; step-grandchildren, Jack, Zephram; sister, Anne Wilson Rueter and husband, Marc; niece, Joni and a nephew David.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Authora Care Hospice, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.

2205 S. Church St.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
