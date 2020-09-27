Charles William Rhew, also known as Percy, age 77 of Greensboro, NC passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Charles was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of American Legion Post 386.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Carson William Rhew & Hazel Burnside Rhew and his sister and brother-in-law Jeanette Johnson (Mike).
He is survived by his daughters: Joyce Avila (Francisco) & Alison Rhew; 2 brothers: Robert Rhew (Grace) & Jerry Rhew (Mary); his sister: Vail Friddle (Johnny); his grandson M.J. Brooks; and his special friend Sharon Kendrick.