Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles "Percy" Rhew
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Rhew, Charles "Percy"

December 28, 1942 - September 21, 2020

Charles William Rhew, also known as Percy, age 77 of Greensboro, NC passed away at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Charles was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of American Legion Post 386.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Carson William Rhew & Hazel Burnside Rhew and his sister and brother-in-law Jeanette Johnson (Mike).

He is survived by his daughters: Joyce Avila (Francisco) & Alison Rhew; 2 brothers: Robert Rhew (Grace) & Jerry Rhew (Mary); his sister: Vail Friddle (Johnny); his grandson M.J. Brooks; and his special friend Sharon Kendrick.

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27407
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.